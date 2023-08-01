BREAKING
Crawley Town striker Klaidi Lolos: We're looking forward to getting the League Two campaign underway

Klaidi Lolos admitted he cannot wait to get Crawley Town’s 2023-24 League Two campaign underway.
By Matt Pole
Published 1st Aug 2023, 09:00 BST

The Reds open the new season at home to Bradford City, who finished in the play-offs last term, this Saturday.

It’s been a summer of upheaval for Crawley Town. A number of new signings have been off-set by the departures of several long-standing players and fan favourites.

But Lolos, who joined the Reds from National League South side Oxford City last month, was looking forward to getting the new season up and running.

Klaidi Lolos cannot wait to get Crawley Town's 2023-24 League Two campaign underway this Saturday | Picture: Eva GilbertKlaidi Lolos cannot wait to get Crawley Town's 2023-24 League Two campaign underway this Saturday | Picture: Eva Gilbert
He said: “It’s been a long wait, but I’m sure it’s not just me. Every other lad is buzzing to get the season underway.

“It’s going to be a good test, but we’ve just got to work hard from Monday on and hopefully get a good result next Saturday.”

Crawley ended their pre-season programme with a 2-1 win at National League outfit Bromley on Saturday.

Crawley opened the scoring on 33 minutes. Dom Telford picked out Orsi in the middle, who perfectly tapped the ball to Lolos.

The former Plymouth Argyle striker then rounded the goalkeeper and calmly tapped home.

The Reds doubled their lead on 56 minutes. Jay Williams picked out Danilo Orsi with an inch-perfect pass that left the striker with work to do – but the 27-year-old perfectly executed a low finish under Bromley keeper Grant Smith from a tight angle to make it 2-0 Crawley.

The host netted what proved to be a consolation goal on 71 minutes. A backpass lead to a free-kick inside the Reds box, which Bes Topalloj fired home.

Reflecting on the win at Bromley, Lolos said: “It was a good fixture. We knew it was going to be a tough game from the get-go.

“Bromley are a good team and they’re going to be up there in their league next this year.

“It was a good test for us but I thought we coped well. It was a good way to finish off pre-season.”

Lolos’ goal at Bromley was his second in as many pre-season games.

He added: “Whether it’s a pre-season game, cup final or league game, it’s always nice to score.

“You’ve got to give the team and yourself 100%, so that’s what I try and do. I’m happy with the goal.”

