The 32-year-old has featured 17 times for Colchester this season, scoring three goals in the process.
The striker recently won the U’s February Goal of the Month competition for his 96th-minute strike in the 1-1 draw with Barrow.
Scans and X-rays have revealed that he has sustained a tibial plateau fracture, along with a partial tear to the lateral head of the gastrocnemius muscle and a PLC injury to the joint capsule.
Crawley have wished Appiah all the best in his recovery, and expressed their hop to see him back out on the pitch as soon as possible.
The Ghana international joined Colchester United on a season-long loan on September 1.
Appiah has scored 12 goals in 34 games for Crawley since his move from Indian Super League club NorthEast United FC in August 2021.