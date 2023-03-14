Crawley Town have confirmed that striker Kwesi Appiah, who is currently on loan at League Two rivals Colchester United, has picked up an injury that will keep him out for the next four to six weeks.

The 32-year-old has featured 17 times for Colchester this season, scoring three goals in the process.

The striker recently won the U’s February Goal of the Month competition for his 96th-minute strike in the 1-1 draw with Barrow.

Scans and X-rays have revealed that he has sustained a tibial plateau fracture, along with a partial tear to the lateral head of the gastrocnemius muscle and a PLC injury to the joint capsule.

Picture by Pete Norton/Getty Images

Crawley have wished Appiah all the best in his recovery, and expressed their hop to see him back out on the pitch as soon as possible.

The Ghana international joined Colchester United on a season-long loan on September 1.