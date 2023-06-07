NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wegovy: What is the weight loss jab which GPs will offer on NHS
Downing Street on ‘lockdown’ after suspicious package reported
Coronation Street star is suffering with dementia
PJ Harvery announces UK tour dates for autumn 2023
Pope Francis to undergo abdominal surgery in Rome
Boy, 14, dies at school following ‘isolated incident’

Crawley Town Supporters Alliance seeks mandate to replace Reds co-chairmen through member’s vote

The Crawley Town Supporters Alliance (CTSA) sent an important email, earlier today [Wednesday, June 7], to all CTSA members which seeks to provide the CTSA with the strongest possible mandate to help achieve the best outcome for the club at this critical time in its long history.
By Matt Pole
Published 7th Jun 2023, 12:04 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 12:05 BST

In the email, CTSA chair, Reuben Watt, highlighted the urgency of the situation and the potential consequences of the current leadership’s decision-making.

He said: “We believe that relegation and financial hardship are realistic prospects if Mr [Eben] Smith and Mr [Preston] Johnson [Reds co-chairmen] continue in their positions. Our aim is to prompt the replacement of the co-chairmen to safeguard the future of Crawley Town Football Club.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The email contains a call to action for CTSA members, urging them to vote on two alternatives presented by the CTSA:

Most Popular
The Crawley Town Supporters Alliance (CTSA) sent an important email, earlier today [Wednesday, June 7], to all CTSA members which seeks to provide the CTSA with the strongest possible mandate to help achieve the best outcome for the club at this critical time in its long history. Picture by Pete Norton/Getty ImagesThe Crawley Town Supporters Alliance (CTSA) sent an important email, earlier today [Wednesday, June 7], to all CTSA members which seeks to provide the CTSA with the strongest possible mandate to help achieve the best outcome for the club at this critical time in its long history. Picture by Pete Norton/Getty Images
The Crawley Town Supporters Alliance (CTSA) sent an important email, earlier today [Wednesday, June 7], to all CTSA members which seeks to provide the CTSA with the strongest possible mandate to help achieve the best outcome for the club at this critical time in its long history. Picture by Pete Norton/Getty Images

(a) For the CTSA to continue its efforts to persuade WAGMI Utd to engage with us and facilitate our request to replace the current co-chairmen.

(b) For the CTSA to pursue any alternative legal means necessary to ensure the current co-chairmen are replaced.

CTSA members are encouraged to cast their vote through an online ballot, the link to which can be found in the email. Voting will close on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 11:00am. Only CTSA members who were registered by 10:00am on June 7, 2023, are eligible to participate, and all votes will be verified using email addresses.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The CTSA emphasizes the significance of this ballot, as it aims to gather a strong mandate to support its efforts in achieving the best outcome for Crawley Town Football Club during this crucial time in the club’s history.

For further information, please contact the CTSA chairman, Mr Reuben Watt, directly at [email protected]