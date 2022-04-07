The club announced the investment group, who were founded by sports gambling analyst Preston Johnson and co-founder Eben Smith, a trader who has moved from derivatives to non-fungible tokens (NFTs), have big ambitions for the club and will look to take them up the leagues.

Their website, which changed today, previously said 'Crypto's Road to the Premier League'.

Some Crawley fans were excited by the news, whilst others were somewhat wary.

WAGMI United pledged a new era of unprecedented transparency and accountability to Crawley Town Football Club supporters and the Crawley community.

"See you all in the Champions League in 7 years," wrote Reds fan Mitch Moylan on Twitter.

Another Twitter user, @CTFC_JP, said: "WE'RE GOING UP."

Callum Willis wrote: "This will be interesting. Excited to see how it goes."

Carol Bates BEM said there are 'interesting times ahead' for the club.

She added: "Have got to thank Ziya Eren for his tenure over the last 6 years as custodian of our club. Some great times we’ve had over those years."

Stephen Dimmock wrote: "Very interesting developments here.

"Might have been a bit panicky yesterday but if they are using actual money to fund the club then it could maybe work out.

"To the new owners: If you want to meet up to discuss the plans and how the club will be funded I am here to talk."

However, Bruce Wells said the news was 'scary', adding: "Anyone rejoicing at this news is naïve."

When WAGMI was in talks to buy Bradford City in December 2021, the Bradford Telegraph and Argus reported: "Under the WAGMI United plan, online investors and fans all over the world could purchase 'a piece of the team' in the form of digital collectibles such as videos, photos or characters."

Nick Clifford, a Bradford season ticket holder, wrote on Twitter: "So glad that wasn’t us. No actual interest in football and running a club based on magic beans. Not saying it won’t work but if it doesn’t then it will be another Bury."

Tariq Panja, Co-author Football's Secret Trade, said: "Crawley Town, once an English football club, is now a digital asset."

Ross Parkinson said: "From the outside this looks insane. Another owner who doesn’t really understand English football and thinks they can just throw money at it and guarantee making the Prem. Can’t see this ending well."

