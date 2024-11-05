Crawley Town team news: Millwall keeper starts for Reds in six-pointer at Burton

Crawley Town take on Burton Albion in League One tonight (Tuesday, November 5) in what looks like an early season six-pointer.

In a game which was rearranged after the initial fixture was postponed because of the international break – Rob Elliot’s side will be looking to get three vital points as they look to climb the League One table.

Burton are currently bottom, six points behind the Reds but with a game in hand.

Crawley have only picked up three points since Elliot took over but will take heart from their dramatic FA Cup win away at Maidenhead United at the weekend.

Connal Trueman is back in a Crawley Town shirt for the trip to Burton Albion | Picture: Eva Gilbert

But that win came at a cost with keeper Jojo Wollacott suffering a concussion meaning Reds had to call on Connal Trueman again in an emergency loan and the Millwall stopper starts tonight.

Gavan Holohan keeps his place while Ronan Darcy returns as captain. Jay Williams is still out.

One face Reds fans will be familiar with is Danilo Orsi – who has scored five goals for his new club since joining in the summer. Orsi of course was last season’s top scorer as Reds secured promotion – scoring 23 goals.

Crawley Town line-up: Trueman, Barker, Mukena, Mullarkey, Ibrahim, Anderson, Kelly, Forster, Holohan, Darcy, Swan. Subs: Sheik, Bragg, Camara, Adeyemo, Hepburn-Murphy, Tanimu, Showmunwi