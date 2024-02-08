Crawley Town to hold fans forum hosted by co-chairman Preston Johnson and general manager Tom Allman
and live on Freeview channel 276
Doors to the Innovation Electrical Executive Suite will open at 6.30pm, with questioning to start at 7pm.
The club appreciates that not everyone will be able to attend the forum, and therefore, will allow for questions to be sent in.
For the first period of the forum, Sam Jordan from the Crawley Town Supporters Alliance will be asking questions to both Johnson and Allman on behalf of the fans who could not make it.
If you can't make it, but wish to have a question answered, click here to submit your question.
After the pre-submitted questions have been asked, the floor will then be opened to the floor to the fans in attendance.
Important quotes from the forum will be uploaded to the club's official X account.
Attendance will be capped at 100 and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.