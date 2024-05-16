Crawley Town to wear white at Wembley for League Two play-off final - and this is why it could be a good omen

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There are many reasons why Crawley Town could win at Wembley in the League Two play-off final on Sunday against Crewe.

They are riding high after their last day win against Grimsby Town, followed by a record-breaking play-off win against MK Dons.

They have a manager in Scott Lindsey who knows what it’s like to win at Wembley. And they have some very good players who are in incredible form such as Liam Kelly and Danilo Orsi.

These are just a few reasons, but the kit they are wearing for the final against Crewe could be a good reason too.

Both teams play their home games in Red, but due to Crewe’s higher finish in the table, Crawley will wear white – but they do get the home England dressing room.

This season, Crawley have had a tremendous record away wearing their white kit including wins at Newport County, Mansfield Town and Harrogate Town. Alex Burke said on X (formerly twitter), replying to club's post revealing they are wearing all white: “Played like Real Madrid recently. Now we’ll look like them too”

But the good omens about wearing a white kit go further back.

Danilo Orsi in all white at Harrogate Town earlier in the season

The last three promotions Crawley have achieved have all been secured while wearing a white away kit.

In 2004, they secured promotion from the Dr Martens Premier after 20 consecutive seasons in that division with a win at Welling. On April 9, 2011, they made history by securing promotion to the Football League for the first time with a 3-0 win at Tamworth. A year later, they secured promotion to League One with a 1-0 win at Accrington Stanley thanks to Scott Neilson’s goal.

Peter Bellamy posted pictures of all three promotions on X and said: “Can we add Crewe to the list?”

Fingers-crossed Peter will be adding to those pictures on Sunday at 3pm.