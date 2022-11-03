Crawley Town v Accrington Stanley FA Cup preview: Reds look to get the better of division-above Stanley in cup clash

Accy have been on an awful run of form in League One, and prior to their midweek fixture at Lincoln City had lost their last five league games – conceding three goals in all of them.

This has given Stanley one of the worst defensive records in League One, as they hover just above the relegation zone.

They might see a game against League Two opposition as a chance to regain some confidence, but they face a Crawley side who are on a good run themselves.

Sean McConville is Accrington Stanley's top scorer this season with goals in 18 games. Picture by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images

Lewis Young remains unbeaten in his spell in charge of the Red Devils. They are five games unbeaten under his leadership.

The Reds look a much better side to the one that began the season, and are proving difficult to beat following resilient performances in draws at Colchester and Bradford.

The form of James Tilley and Ashley Nadesan has been crucial for Young’s side, with the pair combining to bad seven goals in their last four league games.

The FA Cup will certainly be something both sides want to do well in as they’ll want to face the big sides and gain the prize money that can be so crucial to lower league clubs.

Crawley have already shown their ability to beat higher league opposition this season, with wins over League One Bristol Rovers and Portsmouth and a win over Premier League Fulham.

They’ll have to find a way to beat higher league sides again in this week. A midweek trip to Championship leaders Burnley follows Crawley’s FA Cup clash with Accrington.

With the form Crawley are in they can’t be ruled out of these games. They certainly havea chance, especially if sides decide to rotate.