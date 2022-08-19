Crawley Town v AFC Wimbledon: Keeper Addai on 'must-win' game and how powerful the fans can be

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After signing in the summer, Addai has become Crawley’s current number one following Ellery Balcombe's injury at Carlisle and he has already kept two clean sheets – against Harrogate Town and Briostol Rovers – and will be looking to add to that against AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

He said: “It was good getting a clean sheet in those games.

"Obviously credit to the defenders as I didn’t have much to do in either game but you have to make key saves in key moments and that’s your job and you try to do it as much as possible and keep the ball out of the net.”

Corey Addai in action against Northampton Town. Picture by Cory Pickford

And although the 24-year-old was gutted his teammate Balcombe get injured, Addai is now taking his chance.

He said: “It’s the nature of being involved, you are waiting for an opportunity and Ellery’s [Balcombe] injury is my opportunity to play.

"I would never wish any bad on anyone and I hope he recovers quickly and gets back to playing football but it’s an opportunity for me to come in and do well and I feel like I have done that.

"I have been steady and solid and have been trying to keep the mistakes down to a minimum and just play football, that’s what I have been told by everyone at the club. The gaffer, Luke [O’Reilly] the goalkeeping coach, Youngy [Lewis Young] they have all told me to keep playing the football and keep doing the right things at the right moments and make the right decisions and the football will take care of itself.”

And now the Addai can’t wait to experience Saturday’s local derby and hear the fans in good voice.

He said: “I am not originally from Crawley but I have heard things and the boys who are from round the way are telling me this is a local derby and this is a must win game, especially for the supporters. I am looking forward to it.

“We are the southern most team in the Division so there is a lot of travelling and where the fans have travelled to watch us, it’s a massive boost to look over and see fans there.

"They are really showing us how much they care about the club and the players and they really want us to get a result. When you see them it just gives you another gear and you want to put in an extra shift for them.

“When you hear the cheering behind you as a keeper, it’s just so powerful.”