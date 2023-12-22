BREAKING

Crawley Town v AFC Wimbledon - team news: Ransom replaces suspended Williams

Scott Lindsey has only made one change for the Friday night clash with AFC Wimbledon – and it’s a forced one.
By Mark Dunford
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 18:54 GMT
Harry Ransom replaces the suspended Jay Williams in the Crawley Town starting line-up against AAFC Wimbledon. Picture: Eva Gilbert

Harry Ransom – last season’s young player of the year – replaces the suspended Jay Williams, who was sent off during the 3-1 defeat to Mansfield Town last Saturday.

Otherwise it’s the same side who are ready for the big derby under the Friday night lights. A crowd in excess of 4,500 is expected at the Broadfield Stadium with 1,400 from AFC Wimbledon.

