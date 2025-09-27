Crawley Town v Barrow - team-line-ups: Lindsey makes three changes as former West Ham United midfielder starts
Reds are currently 21st in the League Two table, accumulating just eight points from their first nine games with their visitors just one point and two places above them.
In the build-up to the game, Reds boss Scott Lindsey said there needed to be changes from the side who were hammered at Meadow Lane.
And the Reds boss has made three changes with Kabby Tshimanga, Reece Brown and Kyle Scott all missing out with the latter not on the bench.
Ryan Loft, Gavan Holohan and Louie Watson all come in the starting XI.
Barrow make one change to the side that beat Crewe 1-0 last week.