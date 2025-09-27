Crawley Town v Barrow - team-line-ups: Lindsey makes three changes as former West Ham United midfielder starts

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford

Senior editor

Published 27th Sep 2025, 13:57 BST
Crawley Town are looking to bounce back from their 4-0 defeat to Notts County when they host Barrow at the Broadfield Stadium.

Reds are currently 21st in the League Two table, accumulating just eight points from their first nine games with their visitors just one point and two places above them.

Most Popular

In the build-up to the game, Reds boss Scott Lindsey said there needed to be changes from the side who were hammered at Meadow Lane.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And the Reds boss has made three changes with Kabby Tshimanga, Reece Brown and Kyle Scott all missing out with the latter not on the bench.

Ryan Loft, Gavan Holohan and Louie Watson all come in the starting XI.

Barrow make one change to the side that beat Crewe 1-0 last week.

Related topics:West Ham UnitedNotts CountyLeague TwoGavan Holohan
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice