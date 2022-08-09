Crawley Town v Bristol Rovers player ratings: Trio stand out as Reds' best in excellent Carabao Cup win

3. Mazeed Ogungbo - 8

Ogungbo has a clear talent, and it was on show against Bristol Rovers. His ability to read a player and know when to commit served his side well throughout the game. As a left-wing back, there were occasions when the Arsenal loanee was caught too far forward and allowed Harry Anderson, Bristol’s right-winger to attack their left-hand side. He showed good intent for most of the match but could have been sharper at times.

Photo: Cory Pickford