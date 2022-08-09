Crawley Town v Bristol Rovers player ratings: Trio stand out as Reds' best in excellent Carabao Cup win

Crawley Town have won for the first time this season and progressed past Bristol Rovers in the Carabao Cup thanks to a 1-0 home victory this (Tuesday, August 9) evening.

By Matt Pole
Tuesday, 9th August 2022, 10:37 pm

Tom Nichols’ second half goal – the Reds’ first of the campaign – helped the hosts beat the Gas and advance to the second round.

Here’s how reporter Ashley Adamson-Edwards rated the Crawley players after tonight’s excellent win.

Crawley Town player ratings v Leyton Orient

Photo: Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images

2. Corey Addai - 8

Bristol Rovers had some good chances when breaking the Crawley back line, but Addai positioned himself well to sweep up the danger. On the ball, the 24-year-old linked up well with his defence and improved on his distribution from his last game against Leyton Orient. In the air, Rovers didn’t get a look in as Addai safely collected every cross.

Photo: Crawley Town FC

3. Mazeed Ogungbo - 8

Ogungbo has a clear talent, and it was on show against Bristol Rovers. His ability to read a player and know when to commit served his side well throughout the game. As a left-wing back, there were occasions when the Arsenal loanee was caught too far forward and allowed Harry Anderson, Bristol’s right-winger to attack their left-hand side. He showed good intent for most of the match but could have been sharper at times.

Photo: Cory Pickford

4. Ludwig Francillette - 9

In a defence which started with Craig, Conroy and Francomb, Francillete’s stature was needed to keep the Rovers quiet. Not only did he deal with most aerial threats, the 23-year-old made sure to cover any lofted passes to Rovers’ star striker, John Marquis.

Photo: Derek Martin Photography and Art

