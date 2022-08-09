Crawley Town v Bristol Rovers player ratings: Trio stand out as Reds' best in excellent Carabao Cup win

Tom Nichols’ second half goal – the Reds’ first of the campaign – helped the hosts beat the Gas and advance to the second round.
Here’s how reporter Ashley Adamson-Edwards rated the Crawley players after tonight’s excellent win.
2. Corey Addai - 8
Bristol Rovers had some good chances when breaking the Crawley back line, but Addai positioned himself well to sweep up the danger. On the ball, the 24-year-old linked up well with his defence and improved on his distribution from his last game against Leyton Orient. In the air, Rovers didn’t get a look in as Addai safely collected every cross.
3. Mazeed Ogungbo - 8
Ogungbo has a clear talent, and it was on show against Bristol Rovers. His ability to read a player and know when to commit served his side well throughout the game. As a left-wing back, there were occasions when the Arsenal loanee was caught too far forward and allowed Harry Anderson, Bristol’s right-winger to attack their left-hand side. He showed good intent for most of the match but could have been sharper at times.
4. Ludwig Francillette - 9
In a defence which started with Craig, Conroy and Francomb, Francillete’s stature was needed to keep the Rovers quiet. Not only did he deal with most aerial threats, the 23-year-old made sure to cover any lofted passes to Rovers’ star striker, John Marquis.
