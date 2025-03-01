Crawley Town v Cambridge United preview: Rob Elliot gives injury update on four key players - full video preview

Crawley Town boss Rob Elliot | Picture: Grant Mansfield

Rob Elliot is looking forward to seeing his side’s reaction to last week’s Blackpool performance as they get ready for Cambridge United visiting the Broadfield Stadium.

Reds are in 22nd place and just three points ahead of the Us, who are bottom.

Elliot said: “It’s a big game as they all are as you enter the last third of the season. It was good to have a break as the games were coming thick and fast for us.

“Physically I thought we tailed off a bit in the Wigan and Blackpool games.

“I am looking forward to seeing the reaction after Saturday. Regardless of the situation of the game, we didn’t reach the standards we expect.”

The game against Cambridge is being billed as one of the biggest so far in a tough season for the Reds. Elliot said: “It doesn’t define anything, but the lads know how important it is.”

Skipper Dion Conroy said: "It’s a crucial game and every game now is a must win. We must have that mindset going into every game, as it has been.”

Injury update:

Tola Showunmi missed the Blackpool game because of a knee issue but Elliot is hoping he will be back this week.

Toby Mullarkey is ‘making good progress’ and Elliot hopes he will be back by end of next week.

Josh Flint is back on the pitch in training but his recovery is longer because of the nature of the injury.

Jeremy Kelly has started gym work and a bit of running. Elliot said: “Toby, Jez and Flinty are a little further off, but Tola should be ok for the weekend.”