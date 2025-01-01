Crawley Town v Charlton Athletic postponed: Watch the referee's inspections before decision that led to boos from the crowd

Crawley Town’s game with Charlton Athletic has been called off due to a waterlogged pitch just 20 minutes before kick off – following three inspections.

After a morning of high winds and heavy rain, puddles had formed on the sidelines and water laid on the pitch. Groundsman Ben Harwood and his staff worked hard to clear water from the pitch and the referees had a look and rolled a ball to see what it was like at 1.30pm. They then announced a pitch inspection at 2.15pm with the rain continuing to fall. The club then tweeted at 2.23pm: “The referee is going to take a further look at the pitch ahead of kick-off as the rain continues to pour here in West Sussex. We will update fans with the result of the second pitch inspection at the earliest possible opportunity.”