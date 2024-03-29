Live
Crawley Town v Doncaster Rovers LIVE: Key players return to squad as Reds look to continue good form in front of sell-out crowd
Crawley Town are looking to continue their good form in front of a packed Broadfield Stadium on Good Friday.
This is the first game in the club’s 2@£2 scheme and Scott Lindsey’s men will be looking to put on a show as they continue their play-off push.
You can follow the game here, the page will show when there are updates.
Crawley Town v Doncaster Rovers LIVE
Key Events
- Reds are currently in seventh place - the last play-off spot on League Two
- Doncaster Rovers have only lost 1 in their last 10 games
- This is the first of the 2@£2 scheme so Broadfield Stadium is a sell out
Big day for the Donny skipper
Record crowd?
Crawley's top crowds in the league are (according to 11v11)
- 5,57207 Oct 2023 v Wrexham.
- 5,35007 Mar 2017 v Portsmouth.
- 5,00802 Apr 2018 v Swindon Town.
- 4,79222 Dec 2023 v AFC Wimbledon.
- 4,77025 Mar 2023 v Rochdale.
Just look at his face....
Big crowd expected being the first of the 2@£2 games
warming up
The teams at a glance
It's a strong bench
Ade starts
Great to see Ade Adeyemo start for Crawley Town today - always get excited when he gets on the ball
Doncaster unchanged
Crawley line-up
1 / 2