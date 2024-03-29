Live

Crawley Town v Doncaster Rovers LIVE: Key players return to squad as Reds look to continue good form in front of sell-out crowd

Crawley Town are looking to continue their good form in front of a packed Broadfield Stadium on Good Friday.
Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 28th Mar 2024, 13:28 GMT
Updated 29th Mar 2024, 14:04 GMT
Reds will be looking to put on show in front the Crawley Town fans on Good Friday | Picture: Eva GilbertReds will be looking to put on show in front the Crawley Town fans on Good Friday | Picture: Eva Gilbert
Reds will be looking to put on show in front the Crawley Town fans on Good Friday | Picture: Eva Gilbert

This is the first game in the club’s 2@£2 scheme and Scott Lindsey’s men will be looking to put on a show as they continue their play-off push.

You can follow the game here, the page will show when there are updates.

Crawley Town v Doncaster Rovers LIVE

Key Events

  • Reds are currently in seventh place - the last play-off spot on League Two
  • Doncaster Rovers have only lost 1 in their last 10 games
  • This is the first of the 2@£2 scheme so Broadfield Stadium is a sell out
14:38 GMT

Big day for the Donny skipper

14:31 GMT

Record crowd?

Crawley's top crowds in the league are (according to 11v11)

  • 5,57207 Oct 2023 v Wrexham.
  • 5,35007 Mar 2017 v Portsmouth.
  • 5,00802 Apr 2018 v Swindon Town.
  • 4,79222 Dec 2023 v AFC Wimbledon.
  • 4,77025 Mar 2023 v Rochdale.
14:28 GMT

Just look at his face....

14:27 GMT

Big crowd expected being the first of the 2@£2 games

14:17 GMT

warming up

14:16 GMT

The teams at a glance

14:07 GMT

It's a strong bench

14:06 GMT

Ade starts

Great to see Ade Adeyemo start for Crawley Town today - always get excited when he gets on the ball

14:03 GMT

Doncaster unchanged

14:02 GMT

Crawley line-up

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Doncaster Rovers