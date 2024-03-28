Live
Crawley Town v Doncaster Rovers LIVE: Reds looking to continue good form in front of sell-out crowd
Crawley Town are looking to continue their good form in front of a packed Broadfield Stadium on Good Friday.
This is the first game in the club’s 2@£2 scheme and Scott Lindsey’s men will be looking to put on a show as they continue their play-off push.
You can follow the game here, the page will show when there are updates.
Key Events
- Reds are currently in seventh place - the last play-off spot on League Two
- Doncaster Rovers have only lost 1 in their last 10 games
- This is the first of the 2@£2 scheme so Broadfield Stadium is a sell out