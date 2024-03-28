Live

Crawley Town v Doncaster Rovers LIVE: Reds looking to continue good form in front of sell-out crowd

Crawley Town are looking to continue their good form in front of a packed Broadfield Stadium on Good Friday.
Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 28th Mar 2024, 13:28 GMT
Reds will be looking to put on show in front the Crawley Town fans on Good Friday | Picture: Eva GilbertReds will be looking to put on show in front the Crawley Town fans on Good Friday | Picture: Eva Gilbert
Reds will be looking to put on show in front the Crawley Town fans on Good Friday | Picture: Eva Gilbert

This is the first game in the club’s 2@£2 scheme and Scott Lindsey’s men will be looking to put on a show as they continue their play-off push.

You can follow the game here, the page will show when there are updates.

Crawley Town v Doncaster Rovers LIVE

Key Events

  • Reds are currently in seventh place - the last play-off spot on League Two
  • Doncaster Rovers have only lost 1 in their last 10 games
  • This is the first of the 2@£2 scheme so Broadfield Stadium is a sell out
15:21 GMT

The full Scott Lindsey press conference ahead of the game

13:21 GMT

Good Friday classic

13:20 GMT

Family area

13:20 GMT

An interesting table

Related topics:Doncaster Rovers