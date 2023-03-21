A big home game arrives for Crawley Town in midweek as they play one of their games in hand against Doncaster Rovers.

The Reds moved out the relegation zone with a 1-0 win over rivals AFC Wimbledon at the weekend and can put themselves four points clear of the drop zone, with a game in hand, should they beat Doncaster.

Donny sit in 12th in League Two and are one of the most inconsistent sides you’ll find in the division this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They’re going through a tough spell at the moment with just one win in six games, that being a 2-1 win over AFC Wimbledon.

Ashley Nadesan has looked back to his best in recent games

Things haven’t got better for Danny Schofield’s side as they will be without top scorer George Miller and midfielder Harrison Biggins due to injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rovers physio room is a busy place at the moment with lots of injuries in the Doncaster camp, and they were forced into signing goalkeeper Stuart Moore on an emergency loan from Blackpool.

Moore made a big mistake to gift Salford a goal on Saturday as Doncaster lost 3-1.

Crawley will certainly fancy their chances following consecutive victories for only the second time this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashley Nadesan has looked back to his best in the last couple of games with him getting his first goal since November at AFC Wimbledon.

Scott Lindsey’s side have also been given a huge boost by the return of James Tilley who has made a big impact since returning from injury.

Tilley’s run in behind the full back allowed him to cross for Nadesan’s winner at the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With this being the start of three home games in a week for Crawley there is a huge possibility for them to pick up plenty of points and edge away from the relegation zone.