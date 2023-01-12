Crawley Town v Doncaster Rovers preview: Reds looking to turn things around after a torrid time

Crawley Town are at home for the first time in 2023 as they welcome Doncaster Rovers to The Broadfield Stadium.

It’s a game where Crawley will most likely have a new manager in charge, who is looking likely to be Scott Lindsey, the former Swindon Town boss.

Strong rumours have been circulating that Crawley have paid compensation to Swindon in order to take him away from The Robins and to The Red Devils.

Lindsey’s Swindon side were beaten 2-0 by Crawley at the start of December in what was Matthew Etherington’s first game in charge of Crawley.

George Miller of Doncaster Rovers. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

It has been a torrid time to be a Crawley fan recently and the discontent has reached boiling point towards WAGMI United and this will be the first home game since tensions rose to this level.

The Crawley Town owners will certainly be hearing the concerns of the Crawley fans as they were so vocal about in away games at Stevenage and Swindon.

Whilst all this is going on off the pitch Crawley need to be doing better on the pitch or they face relegation.

With the sides around them in the table all strengthening Crawley need to do good business in the January window and improve on the pitch or they’ll be heading towards the National League.

An inconsistent Doncaster Rovers is the start of a key run of games for The Reds. Rovers have lost their last two away games against Leyton Orient and Tranmere, without scoring a goal.

However, in between those games they did pick up two important home wins over Rochdale and Carlisle, with 4-3 and 2-1 victories.

George Miller has been the key marksman for Rovers with nine goals and four assists so far in League Two this season. However, he is without a goal since mid-November, when he bagged a brace in a 3-1 win over Grimsby Town.

Crawley head into the tie looking to get revenge for the 4-1 hammering they took at Donny earlier in the season and push themselves away from the drop zone.

