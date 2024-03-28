Crawley Town v Doncaster Rovers preview with Scott Lindsey: Watch the full press conference here

Crawley Town are looking to continue their good form in front of a packed Broadfield Stadium on Good Friday – and Scott Lindsey cannot wait.
By Mark Dunford
Published 28th Mar 2024
Crawley Town moved into the play-offs last week with a 3-1 win away at Tranmere Rovers and will be looking to firm that position up with good results against Doncaster and Newport County over the Easter weekend.

We caught up with Scott Lindsey at today’s press conference. You can watch the full press conference in the press conference above.

