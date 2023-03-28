Crawley Town v Grimsby Town preview: Reds look to extend excellent unbeaten run at home to FA Cup heroes

A win would see the Reds move above relegation rivals Colchester and Harrogate into 20th place.
That would also see Scott Lindsey’s side move seven points clear of the relegation zone.
It’s a huge night for Crawley but they’re opponents don’t have too much to play for.
The Mariners are sat 15th and will be playing League Two football again next season as play-offs look too far away but they’re also a comfortable distance from the bottom two.
Paul Hurst’s side have had FA Cup heroics this season beating Premier League Southampton and Championship side Luton Town on their way to the quarter finals.
Their run came to an end in Sussex against Brighton but it was certainly a magnificent run that the fans will remember for a lifetime.
Their league form has also been pretty good with just one defeat in nine league outings, with the defeat coming away at Carlisle.
In the reverse fixture Grimsby eased to a 3-0 victory, which saw the end of Kevin Betsy’s spell in charge of Crawley.
But Crawley are one of the most in form teams in the league at the moment, with three wins in their last four games.
The Red Devils’ form has picked up when they’ve needed it to and they’re picking up valuable points to help keep them in the division.
It’s another big night and what could be a big game in Crawley’s season and one they’ll certainly be seeing as winnable.
A win would be huge in their battle for survival and for the first time in a while would see them have a decent cushion between themselves and the bottom two.