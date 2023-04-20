Crawley Town v Hartlepool United preview: A win either way is highly likely to be a season defining one

A huge game in the relegation battle is up next for Crawley as they travel to Hartlepool, with there being a high likelihood that one of these teams will be playing non-league football next season.

A win either way is highly likely to be a season defining one and there will certainly be two sets of nervous fans in attendance at The Suit Direct Stadium. A ticket offer by Hartlepool will see an increased amount of home fans in for what is the biggest game of the season by a long way for both sides. It’s a long trip for Crawley fans to make and the journey will seem even longer if their side isn’t able to pick up a good result.

With just the one win on the road all season things don’t look too promising for Crawley when they play away from The Broadfield Stadium, but this is a game like no other. Crawley simply have to turn up and get a result from the game and with only two games left after this one there’s not much time for redemption.

HARTLEPOOL, ENGLAND - MARCH 11: A general View of the Suit Direct Stadium prior to the Sky Bet League Two between Hartlepool United and Northampton Town at The Suit Direct Stadium on March 11, 2023 in Hartlepool, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

The Monkey Hangers saw their eight-game unbeaten run come to an end last weekend as they were beaten 2-0 by Newport County, which was greatly appreciated by the Crawley fans. A relegation six pointer is not the position Crawley thought they’d find themselves in at the start of the season, as the club have endured a horrible season on and off the pitch. It’s hard to imagine that even if the Reds do stay up this season that they’ll be out of a relegation fight next season, with a huge lack of interaction coming from WAGMI United.

