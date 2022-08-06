Crawley Town v Leyton Orient HALF-TIME REPORT: 0-0 at half time as the Reds came the closest to opening the score sheet

The last time Orient visited The Broadfield Stadium it ended up with the visitors winning 2-0, but Crawley had a goal chalked off in stoppage time, which would have made it 1-1.

The Reds came the closest to scoring in the first-half but there has been a bit of frustration from Betsey’s camp as Crawley Town deserve to be in the lead with an opportunity from Nichols.

Francomb’s impressive defensive play nearly led to the opener in the first 20 minutes.

Tom NIchols. Credit: Cory James Pickford

Francomb and Omole defensive masterclasses in the first half to denied Orient from going in front. Whilst Telford has been quiet as the delivery to him has been nonexistent for him.