The match was rearranged after yesterday’s game was called off because of a waterlogged pitch. Dons finished the season in fourth while Scott Lindsey’s men finished seventh after beating Grimsby Town on the final game of the season.

And Lindsey has made one change to the starting line-up that beat Grimsby 2-0 on that brilliant final day.

Harry Forster comes into the side to replace Ade Adeyemo.

For, the visitors Cameron Norman comes into the side this evening ahead of Kyran Lofthouse as the only change from the 4-4 draw with Sutton United on the final day of the season. Dan Kemp is also missing from the squad, not included amongst the substitutes.

You can follow our live blog here https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/sport/football/crawley-town-vs-mk-dons-live-excitement-builds-ahead-of-league-two-play-offs-4619520

The teams.

Crawley Town: Addai, Wright, Conroy, Maguire, L. Kelly, Williams, J. Kelly, Lolos, Orsi, Campbell, Forster. Subs: Sandford, Gordon, Adeyemo, Roles, Darcy, Mukena, Tsaroulla.