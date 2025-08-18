Crawley Town v MK Dons: Watch as Scott Lindsey looks ahead to League Two clash as Reds look for first win of the season

Crawley Town are still looking for their first League Two win of the season – and the task doesn’t get any easier as they face MK Dons at the Broadfield Stadium on Tuesday night.

Paul Warne’s side are currently third in the table and have yet to concede a goal. On Saturday they hammered Cheltenham Town 5-0.

Reds on the other hand have only scored one goal in their three defeats and they currently sit second from bottom.

There are lots of narratives in the game with Lindsey’s short stint at Milton Keynes, Liam Kelly, Laurence Maguire and Rishian Hepburn-Murphy coming back to the Broadfield Stadium, along with former Reds boss Richie Barker, who is Warne's assistant.

Lindsey spoke to the press ahead of the game.

You can watch the full press conference in the video at the top of this story.

