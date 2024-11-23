Crawley Town v Rotherham United team news: Reds name three keepers in squad but former Swindon Town man misses out

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crawley Town have named two goalkeepers on the subs bench as they face Rotherham United at the Broadfield Stadium.

Both Eddie Beach and Jasper Sheik are on the bench, the former returning from long-term injury, with Jojo Wollacott returning from international duty.

Both sides have had a poor start to the season with Reds in 21st and the Millers in 17th. Steve Evans’ side lost to Barnsley in the league last time out and the fans turned on the players and the manager.

But Crawley have picked up a bit of momentum, being undefeated in the last three games and keeping two clean sheets in that run.

Reds are without Jay Williams (patella tendonitis), Harry Forster (dead leg), and Rushian-Hepburn-Murphy and Dion Conroy, Ryan Sanford and Josh Flint, who all have long-term injuries.

Attackers Jonson Clark-Harris and Mallik Wilks have been out with hamstring injuries for Rotherham and miss today’s trip. Number seven Joe Powell is brother of former Red Jack Powell.

Crawley: Wollacott, Barker, Mukena, Mullarkey, Anderson, Kelly, Camara, Adeyemo, Darcy, Swan, Showunmi. Subs: Beach, Sheik, Holohan, John-Jules, Roles, Tanimu, Khaleel

