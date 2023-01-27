But since Boxing Day, we have seen two defeats and an exciting draw, the star striker being sold to a relegation rival and manager Matty Etherington and his assistant Simon Davies part ways with the club which has resulted in worry, anger and frustration from the fans.
With Scott Lindsey in charge, fans are hoping for some stability and new signings – and some game time after three postponements so far.
Former Crawley Town boss Kevin Betsy has left his latest role at Wigan Athletic after Kolo Toure parted company with the Championship club after just 59 days in charge.
Touré arrived at the DW Stadium in November 2022 where he appointed Betsy in his coaching staff, but after a run of results that sees the Club in a fight for survival in the Sky Bet Championship, the Board said they believed it was the right time to make a change.
The statement said: “We can confirm that Kevin Betsy and Ashvir Johal have also left the Club.
“First team matters will be taken on by the remaining coaching staff during this interim period, with the Club working quickly to identify and appoint a new manager of the Football Club.”