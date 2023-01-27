Former Crawley Town boss Kevin Betsy has left his latest role at Wigan Athletic after Kolo Toure parted company with the Championship club after just 59 days in charge.

Touré arrived at the DW Stadium in November 2022 where he appointed Betsy in his coaching staff, but after a run of results that sees the Club in a fight for survival in the Sky Bet Championship, the Board said they believed it was the right time to make a change.

The statement said: “We can confirm that Kevin Betsy and Ashvir Johal have also left the Club.