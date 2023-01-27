Edit Account-Sign Out
Crawley Town v Salford City LIVE: Reds sign midfielder, New boss prepares for first game after three postponements, Lindsey hopeful of another signing

Ever since owners WAGMI United took over Crawley Town it has been a rollercoaster ride.

By Mark Dunford
3 minutes ago

But since Boxing Day, we have seen two defeats and an exciting draw, the star striker being sold to a relegation rival and manager Matty Etherington and his assistant Simon Davies part ways with the club which has resulted in worry, anger and frustration from the fans.

With Scott Lindsey in charge, fans are hoping for some stability and new signings – and some game time after three postponements so far.

Follow live updates below of the happenings at Crawley Town.

The Broadfield Stadium

The page will show when there are updates.

Crawley Town latest LIVE

Key Events

  • New manager Scott Lindsey prepares for first game in charge
  • Reds left with one keeper ahead of game with Sutton United
  • Still no signings in January
Yes! a signing!

Looks like Ben Gladwin is on his way to join his former boss

The latest on Hessenthaler, Francomb and Craig

Salford City preview with Nick Tsaroulla

The one signing so far

Salford City preview

Betsy leaves another role

Former Crawley Town boss Kevin Betsy has left his latest role at Wigan Athletic after Kolo Toure parted company with the Championship club after just 59 days in charge.

Touré arrived at the DW Stadium in November 2022 where he appointed Betsy in his coaching staff, but after a run of results that sees the Club in a fight for survival in the Sky Bet Championship, the Board said they believed it was the right time to make a change.

The statement said: “We can confirm that Kevin Betsy and Ashvir Johal have also left the Club.

“First team matters will be taken on by the remaining coaching staff during this interim period, with the Club working quickly to identify and appoint a new manager of the Football Club.”

https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/sport/football/former-crawley-town-boss-leaves-current-role-after-managerial-change-at-championship-club-4003178

Game off

Inspection at 11am

Fingers crossed

