This will be the Reds' third home game on the trot after beating Forest Green and drawing with Oldham Athletic in the last week.
LIVE: Crawley Town v Scunthorpe United
Last updated: Friday, 04 March, 2022, 08:03
- Bottom placed Scunthorpe are the visitors to The People’s Pension Stadium
- John Yems banned from dugout for three games
- Scunthorpe have only won four League Two games this season
Scunny boss Keith Hill on Crawley Town
I think they’re a well-managed side with bundles of experience and have a well-balanced squad
The FA hit Crawley Town boss John Yems with touchline ban and fine
Crawley Town manager John Yems has been hit by a touchline ban by the FA, as well as a fine, for comments he made to a match official against Hartlepool United last month.
Bottom-of-the-table side Scunthorpe will provide a tricky test for Crawley Town
Bottom placed Scunthorpe are the visitors to The People’s Pension Stadium on Saturday as they look for only their 5th win of the season.