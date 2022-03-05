LiveCrawley Town v Scunthorpe United LIVE: Yems will watch from stands as Reds host bottom-placed sid

John Yems starts his three-match touchline ban as Crawley Town host League Two's bottom side Scunthorpe United at the People's Pension Stadium.

By Mark Dunford
Saturday, 5th March 2022, 8:12 am
Crawley Town v Scunthorpe United

This will be the Reds' third home game on the trot after beating Forest Green and drawing with Oldham Athletic in the last week.

You can follow our live blog here - the page will show when there are updates

I think they’re a well-managed side with bundles of experience and have a well-balanced squad

Scunny boss Keith Hill on Crawley Town
Opposition view

Crawley Town manager John Yems has been hit by a touchline ban by the FA, as well as a fine, for comments he made to a match official against Hartlepool United last month.

Press conference video

Elliot Raccio’s preview

Bottom-of-the-table side Scunthorpe will provide a tricky test for Crawley Town

Bottom placed Scunthorpe are the visitors to The People’s Pension Stadium on Saturday as they look for only their 5th win of the season.

