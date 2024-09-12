Scott Lindsey says his side will be looking to ‘pick holes’ in the weaknesses of a former player as they get back into League One action on Saturday.

The Reds host Stockport County at the Broadfield Stadium and will see last year’s goalkeeping hero Corey Addai between the visitors’ sticks.

The keeper made the move to the Hatters in the summer and has enjoyed a super start to his career there, keeping three clean sheets in their unbeaten league start.

But if anyone knows the 26-year-old, it’s Reds boss Lindsey. “Corey was with me for 18 months, so I kind of know his strengths and I know his weaknesses, so of course, we'll be looking at picking holes in his weaknesses and whilst being mindful of his strengths,” he said.

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

“I really like Corrie. He is a great lad first and foremost, a really good person. I speak to him now still with the odd text message here and there. I wish him well. He has had a good start to the season, he's kept a couple of clean sheets and he’s a very good goalkeeper, that's why Stockport signed him.

“But we've done a lot of work on what we think and how we can pick holes in his weaknesses.”

Reds had two good games against Stockport in League Two last season and Lindsey is prepared for more of the same. On the Hatters this season, he said: “There’s nothing I think really that's different. I think they play in the same manner, I think they're very capable. They've got good players in every position and they've got good players sitting on the bench and they've got good players sitting in the stands.

“They're certainly capable of putting passes together and dominate in the ball, but they're also capable of going direct off Wootton but not just in lumping it up the pitch, but you can see it’s coached.

“Louie Barry gets in some fantastic positions does Will Collar off Karl Wootton and the wide players are very capable as well.

“They don't concede very many, they're a strong team, we know that, you know, they're a very strong team and like I say, the manager is a very capable manager. We know it's going to be a tough game.

"They have got a very good manager in Dave Challinor, who has done a fantastic job there, he's a serial winner.”

The Reds have not played since the 3-0 defeat to Barnsley, due to the international break, but they they will be looking to bounce after a what was an uncharacteristic performance.

Lindsey said: “I think the disappointing thing about the Barnsley game was the way we played. I'll take losing games but playing well, which we did at Wigan. Don't get me wrong. I don't want to lose a game. I want to win a game and that's what we are, we want to win as many games as we can, but we come away from Wigan relatively happy with the process and how we played.

"If you play that game 99 times out of a 100, you'd probably win it. We know that this is a hard game and we want to get back into winning ways for sure, but we've got to be on point with everything we do.”

But Lindsey welcomed the two week break from games. “I think that was important,” he said. “We looked at giving the players some time off because of that. I think it has been quite relentless from the start of the season so it was important that they did get some rest within that two-week period but it was also important that we got a lot of work done on the training ground as well around that rest.

"I think we've got the balance pretty much spot on, well according to my head of performance, we have anyway, so hopefully we will see the fruits of that on Saturday.”