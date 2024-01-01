Crawley Town v Swindon Town team news: Key midfielder out while Roles starts
Scott Lindsey made three changes from the Crawley Town side that loist 2-0 at MK Dons on Friday for the New Year’s Day game against Swindon Town.
Liam Kelly has been ruled out injured, Laurence Maguire is suspended after his red card and Kellan Gordon has been rested. Jack Roles, Joy Mukena and Jay Williams replace them in the starting line-up.
Swindon are unchanged from the side who beat Forest Green 2-1 on Friday.
Lindsey’s men will be looking to avenge the 6-0 defeat at the County Ground earlier in the season.