Crawley Town v Tranmere Rovers video preview: Scott Lindsey looks ahead to League Two clash and has his say on refereeing standards
Crawley Town host Tranmere Rovers at the Broadfield Stadium in League Two on Saturday as they look for their first win of the season.
Reds will be buoyed by their performance against MK Dons where they picked up their first point of the season.
But it will be a tough game against an unbeaten Tranmere side.
Here is Reds boss Scott Lindsey's full press conference where he talks about Ade Adeyemo’s progress and development, Kaheim Dixon and refereeing decisions.
Lindsey said doing a referee’s report takes away from his job of coaching and improving his team.
You can watch the full video at the top of this page.