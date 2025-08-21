Crawley Town v Tranmere Rovers video preview: Scott Lindsey looks ahead to League Two clash and has his say on refereeing standards

Crawley Town host Tranmere Rovers at the Broadfield Stadium in League Two on Saturday as they look for their first win of the season.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reds will be buoyed by their performance against MK Dons where they picked up their first point of the season.

But it will be a tough game against an unbeaten Tranmere side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here is Reds boss Scott Lindsey's full press conference where he talks about Ade Adeyemo’s progress and development, Kaheim Dixon and refereeing decisions.

Lindsey said doing a referee’s report takes away from his job of coaching and improving his team.

You can watch the full video at the top of this page.