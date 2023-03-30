Mansfield Town are under no illusions how hard Saturday's 'must-win' visit of relegation-threatened Crawley Town will be.

The much-improved Red Devils have won three and drawn two of five games while Stags have been held 0-0 at home twice in a week.

Stags first team coach Andy Garner said: “It's an important game. We are disappointed that two home games have gone by and we've got two points. Obviously we've not lost the games, but we'd have wanted at least four out the six.

“We haven't done, that so it puts a bit more pressure on for Saturday and we have to win on Saturday.

Mansfield Town coach Andy Garner. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

“I think it's one of those situations now. If you're going to be up there and among it you've got to start winning football matches.

“It would have killed us if we'd lost both games last week. Confidence would have come into it and we'd have been down on our knees. But we haven't and we can take positives out of the clean sheets.

“We're all frustrated. I think the crowd are frustrated. We all want the same things.

“We're struggling and the numbers don't help with injuries, though it's no excuse.

“But it's a game we're looking forward to. We are confident in what we're doing. It's just a matter of putting the ball in the back of the net, and I think as soon as we do that, hopefully we'll go on from there.”

He added: “Crawley have had a bit of a disappointing season and they're down there fighting for their lives.

“But a new man (boss Scott Lindsey) has come in and they had a good win on Saturday and the week prior too.

“It will be a hard game. There is no doubt about that. No one is going to give you anything.

“But we have to be better. It's about us and not too much concentration on Crawley. We need to get our game right and test their keeper a lot more on Saturday.

“I do think teams enjoy coming to play at Mansfield with the stadium and it's a good atmosphere, but also because the pitch is fantastic. Some of the pitches in our league are not great, but ours is very nice at the moment and I think teams are up for it straight away.