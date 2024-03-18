Crawley Town vs Stockport County LIVE: In-form Reds aim to move into League Two play off places

Good evening, Reds fans!

In-form Crawley Town are aiming to move into the League Two play-off places with a win over title-chasing Stockport County.

The Reds are the division’s form team – with five wins from the last six games.

Scott Lindsey’s side are in a favourable position to reach the play-offs, with three games in hand on seventh-placed AFC Wimbledon – who sit just two points above Crawley.

That means a win at home tonight (Monday, March 18) would move the Red Devils into the play-off zone.

The visitors, meanwhile, sit in second place – five points below Mansfield Town. However, if they were to win their two games in hand, they would move top.

The Hatters have won just once in their past six games – but are unbeaten since the 4-0 defeat at Tranmere Rovers on February 17.