Crawley Town welcome new owners and majority shareholders

A new era has begun at Crawley Town.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Reds have confirmed that KB Sports and Leisure have acquired a majority and controlling stake in the club, following its substantial acquisition of WAGMI United LLC.

This transition marks a significant new chapter in the club’s history. KB Sports and Leisure, under the leadership of Raphael Khalili, will now assume full operational control of Crawley Town FC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new ownership group is committed to driving the Red Devils forward both on and off the pitch, with a focus on sustainable growth, fan engagement, and competitive ambition.

Joining Raphael Khalili on the board are Daniel Khalili, Ryan Gilbert, and Maxwell Strowman, a group with extensive experience in commercial strategy, professional sports, financial services and governance.

Together, they bring a modern, disciplined, and forward-thinking approach that will drive the club’s development both on the pitch and behind the scenes.

Owner Raphael Khalili said: “It is an honour and privilege to take ownership of Crawley Town Football Club. This club has an incredibly loyal fanbase and a rich identity, and we’re committed to building something truly special, something sustainable, ambitious and rooted in the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our vision is to create a modern football club that balances on pitch success with long-term stability. We will invest in infrastructure, prioritise data and innovation, and ensure Crawley Town is a club that reflects the values and energy of its supporters.”

Crawley Town have confirmed that KB Sports and Leisure has acquired a majority and controlling stake in the club, following its substantial acquisition of WAGMI United LLC. Pictures courtesy of Crawley Town FC

First-team manager Scott Lindsey said: “There’s a real sense of excitement and direction around the club right now. Raphael and the new board clearly understand what Crawley Town represents, and more importantly, what it can become.

“Raphael has a strong grasp of both football and people, and in my 30 plus years in the game, I can confidently say the club couldn’t be in better hands.

“Their backing, ambition, and clear vision will give us everything we need to keep progressing, on and off the pitch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As an existing shareholder with the previous ownership, Raphael has already been working collaboratively over the past two months to begin implementing key improvements.

New owner Raphael Khalil with Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey

This includes initial work on stadium upgrades, detailed planning for the enhancement of training ground facilities, and the early development of a long-term operational strategy built around performance, sustainability, and innovation.

The early groundwork reflects the leadership's proactive and hands-on approach to building the club’s future.

As the controlling shareholder, Raphael will continue to build on this early groundwork going forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of their ‘football-first’ commitment, Raphael played a contributing role in bringing Lindsey back to the club.

The leadership, identity, and on field structure Scott had previously instilled made it a top priority to re-establish that continuity.

His return represents a strong statement of intent: Crawley Town is building on its strengths, not starting from scratch.

Joining Lindsey as a permanent member of the football staff is the club’s sporting director, Tobias Phoenix. Phoenix has worked closely with Lindsey and Raphael this summer and is committed to pushing the club forward on the field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

KB Sports and Leisure’s Vision for Crawley Town

The new leadership has outlined a six-pillar strategic approach:

Strong foundations and doing the basics right – “Our first priority is to ensure the fundamentals of the club are operating at the highest standard. From internal processes to matchday operations, we will focus on building a solid, professional foundation that supports everything else.” Infrastructure investment – “Upgrade Broadfield Stadium and training facilities to provide a professional environment for players, staff and fans.” Data-driven football – “Implement modern data and analytics across recruitment, match preparation, performance development, and strategic planning.” Financial discipline – “Operate sustainably and transparently, ensuring long-term financial health without compromising ambition.” Fan engagement – “Deepen ties with the Crawley community through grassroots partnerships, outreach programmes, and inclusive initiatives.” Cultural identity – “Build a club culture defined by ambition, integrity, hard work, and innovation, making Crawley Town a place people are proud to be a part of.”