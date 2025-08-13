Crawley Town will take a lot of encouragement from Swansea City defeat, says boss Lindsey

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

Scott Lindsey said his Crawley Town side can take ‘a lot of encouragement’ from their Carabao Cup defeat to Swansea City.

Goals from Ronald, Bobby Wales and Ethan Galbraith ensured the Welsh side went through, despite a debut goal for Kabby Tshimanga.

The defeat made it three in a row so far this season but Lindsey was happy with what he saw from his players. “I thought we had a really good go at it,” he said. “I thought we were excellent in moments of the game. Obviously, we've come across a team that play in a higher division than ourselves and I thought we were good.

“I thought we probably lacked a bit of confidence. I think probably the last two results is a reason for that. We looked like we didn't have a lot of belief, certainly in the first half and I said to the players at half time, ‘look, I want you to play and enjoy it and try and play with a little bit more belief’.

“We kind of didn't believe in how we pressed. We didn't really believe in how we played. And I felt that I saw it better in the second half and I thought we had a right good go.”

After Tshimanga’s goal made it 2-1, Lindsey’s men were in the ascendancy before sub Gavan Holohan was sent off for a rash challenge. "I think probably before the sending off, I think that maybe we go on and score another and we probably go to penalties,” said Lindsey. “But obviously the sending off kills that. Listen, I'm proud of the players. I thought every one of them put a shift in tonight.

“It was hard work. I thought my players worked extremely hard. The subs who came on made an impact which I'm pleased about. I actually enjoyed it. I enjoyed the game.

“I thought we gave a good account of ourselves against a Championship side. I know they made some changes from what their team looked like on Saturday, but it was a strong team. When we looked at the team sheet and I wanted that. I wanted there to be four or five players from their team on Saturday to play in this game. I wanted to test ourselves against a good team.”

And with a tough trip to early League Two leaders Crewe on Saturday, Lindsey wants top take all the positives he can from this performance.

“We've got to take a lot of encouragement from that game tonight, which we will. We've got to use everything. Like I say, I'm proud of the players now. I thought we gave them a good game. It wasn't an easy game for them. I thought we played our football. I thought we pressed well.

“Certainly in the second half, I thought it was better than the first. And there were moments when we caused them a lot of problems. We're going to use that as a bit of energy moving forward into Saturday's game against Crewe.”

And Lindsey did not want to say too much about the red card, but his feelings were clear. “I've watched it back. I think that, like I say, I spent two hours nearly on a Zoom call with the EFL, the FA. We're not allowed to say anything negative about the referee, so I'd best not speak,” he said.