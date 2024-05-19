Crawley Town winning 1-0 in League Two play-off final: half time report

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Crawley Town have announced their first ever line-up for a match at Wembley.

Crawley Town go into the break 1-0 up against Crewe Alexandra after a dominant display at Wembley in the League Two playoff final.

Danilo Orsi put the Reds ahead with a brilliant move which involved Liam Kelly, as he entered the box and fired past Max Stryjek into the Crewe net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crawley had most of the ball and limited Crewe to limited opportunities, as Liam Kelly and Klaidi Lolos had opportunities for the Sussex outfit which were either saved or off target.

Follow the live blog here.

Here is a picture gallery of fans travelling to and at Wembley.

Crawley dominated the ball in the early stages, as Crewe tried to put the pressure on, as they tried to get Crawley on the counter but Shilow Tracey’s first opportunity to get forward ended up in a poor cross straight to Reds number 1 Corey Addai.

Liam Kelly was at the end of a big challenge from Conor Thomas, who escaped punishment even with the use of VAR in this playoff final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danilo Orsi of Crawley Town celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammates during the Sky Bet League Two Play-Off Final match between Crawley Town and Crewe Alexandra at Wembley Stadium on May 19, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Crawley’s first attempt of the match had come 15 minutes in, and was from Liam Kelly, who fired a half volley over the bar from the edge of the box.

A few minutes later, Crawley created a brilliant move which ended in Danilo Orsi laying off Liam Kelly in the penalty area, but he could not place his shot past Max Stryjek who made a comfortable save.

Liam Kelly kept being a threat from the middle of the park, with his over the top through ball to Adam Campbell look promising but ended up with too much power and fell nicely into the arms of Stryjek.

25 minutes in, both teams had a drink break and a chance for their managers to give them some words of encouragement before going back out there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 19: A detailed view of the Sky Bet League Two Play-Off Final trophy as it's is displayed on a plinth inside the stadium prior to the Sky Bet League Two Play-Off Final match between Crawley Town and Crewe Alexandra at Wembley Stadium on May 19, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

After the drink break, Klaidi Lolos had Crawley’s third shot of the game, as he cut in on his left foot and shot from 25 yards out, but he could not make the best connection as his shot with not much power was a comfortable save for Stryjek.

Crewe’s first opportunity had come from a free kick swung into the box, which was initially cleared by Crawley but was whipped back in and was brilliantly dealt with by the captain Dion Conroy.

Crewe’s first attempt on target came from Elliot Nevitt, who got past Jay Williams in the midfield as he drove forward and had attempt well saved by Addai who got low to his right and pushed it out for a corner, which Crawley eventually got cleared after a scare.

As the half went on, Crewe became more of a danger, and Crawley needed to rely on a brilliant challenge from Conroy on Aaron Rowe to prevent him from getting a shot away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite this, it was Crawley who took the lead 41 minutes in through Danilo Orsi, as he received the ball from Liam Kelly, and cut inside to shoot with the outside of the boot into the Crewe net, as the Crawley fans went wild in celebration.

Moments later, Jeremy Kelly had a chance to make it two, but his shot was blocked and went out for a corner, before a few minutes later Klaidi Lolos had come close with a long shot which just went over the bar.