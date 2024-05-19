Crawley Town winning 1-0 in League Two play-off final: half time report
Crawley Town go into the break 1-0 up against Crewe Alexandra after a dominant display at Wembley in the League Two playoff final.
Danilo Orsi put the Reds ahead with a brilliant move which involved Liam Kelly, as he entered the box and fired past Max Stryjek into the Crewe net.
Crawley had most of the ball and limited Crewe to limited opportunities, as Liam Kelly and Klaidi Lolos had opportunities for the Sussex outfit which were either saved or off target.
Follow the live blog here.
Crawley dominated the ball in the early stages, as Crewe tried to put the pressure on, as they tried to get Crawley on the counter but Shilow Tracey’s first opportunity to get forward ended up in a poor cross straight to Reds number 1 Corey Addai.
Liam Kelly was at the end of a big challenge from Conor Thomas, who escaped punishment even with the use of VAR in this playoff final.
Crawley’s first attempt of the match had come 15 minutes in, and was from Liam Kelly, who fired a half volley over the bar from the edge of the box.
A few minutes later, Crawley created a brilliant move which ended in Danilo Orsi laying off Liam Kelly in the penalty area, but he could not place his shot past Max Stryjek who made a comfortable save.
Liam Kelly kept being a threat from the middle of the park, with his over the top through ball to Adam Campbell look promising but ended up with too much power and fell nicely into the arms of Stryjek.
25 minutes in, both teams had a drink break and a chance for their managers to give them some words of encouragement before going back out there.
After the drink break, Klaidi Lolos had Crawley’s third shot of the game, as he cut in on his left foot and shot from 25 yards out, but he could not make the best connection as his shot with not much power was a comfortable save for Stryjek.
Crewe’s first opportunity had come from a free kick swung into the box, which was initially cleared by Crawley but was whipped back in and was brilliantly dealt with by the captain Dion Conroy.
Crewe’s first attempt on target came from Elliot Nevitt, who got past Jay Williams in the midfield as he drove forward and had attempt well saved by Addai who got low to his right and pushed it out for a corner, which Crawley eventually got cleared after a scare.
As the half went on, Crewe became more of a danger, and Crawley needed to rely on a brilliant challenge from Conroy on Aaron Rowe to prevent him from getting a shot away.
Despite this, it was Crawley who took the lead 41 minutes in through Danilo Orsi, as he received the ball from Liam Kelly, and cut inside to shoot with the outside of the boot into the Crewe net, as the Crawley fans went wild in celebration.
Moments later, Jeremy Kelly had a chance to make it two, but his shot was blocked and went out for a corner, before a few minutes later Klaidi Lolos had come close with a long shot which just went over the bar.
Crawley went into the break a goal up, and hoped for more of the same in the second half.