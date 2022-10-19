Crawley Town youngster 'buzzing' after goal and assist against Aston Villa in EFL Trophy
Jayden Davis is ready to kick on after getting a goal and assist in his first game since the end of August.
The midfielder last appeared for the Reds against Fulham when Crawley knocked the Premier League side out of the Caraboa cup. After two goal contributions against Aston Villa’s under 21s in the Football League Trophy last night, the former Millwall academy player may have broken back into the match day squad.
“It was so frustrating,” said Davis on his absence from the squad. “The old gaffer gave me that chance (against Fulham) and I could never really push on from there. Mentally that was really hard for me.”
Since that emphatic night against Fulham, Crawley have parted ways with their head coach Kevin Betsy after going bottom of League Two. Now under the temporary care of Lewis Young, Davis could make a new name for himself during a new era.
“My Ambition is to play as many games as I can,” said Davis. “Hopefully the team can start climbing up the league with the new atmosphere around the club at the moment and push on from here.”
The 20-year-old equalised against the travelling Villains in the 28th minute after the oppositions Sebastian Revan opened the scoring. 12 minutes later, his darting run led to composed assist for Crawley’s Aramide Oteh.
“I’m buzzing,” said Davis on his performance. “For my goal I won the ball off the guy (Todd Alcock), chopped back inside, opened up and just thought, let’s have a go. But at the end of the day the team won, and you can’t go wrong with a goal and an assist.”
Crawley have now won their last two games under Young and are in good shape to face Mansfield on Saturday in the league. With the buzz around the club finally starting to return, Davis said, “The team just wanted to go out there and give some enjoyment. That’s what we want throughout the club whether it’s on a Tuesday or Saturday. We want to get the fans off their seats.”