Crawley Town youngster joins national League side on a permanent deal

Crawley Town youngster Rafiq Khaleel has completed a permanent transfer to National League side Dagenham & Redbridge for an undisclosed fee.

Khaleel, who was the Reds’ longest-serving player before his departure, had been with the club since 2020 when he signed as a 17-year-old. Since then, Raf has gained valuable experience in a men’s first-team environment, both with the Reds and during loan spells away from the club.

The 21-year-old had made several appearances in friendlies and cup competitions for the Reds but was given his first league minutes by former boss Scott Lindsey during the 2021/22 season. During that campaign, Khaleel scored his first league goal for the club with a late equaliser against Doncaster Rovers at the Broadfield Stadium.

Over the course of his time with the club, Khaleel made 41 appearances for the Reds, scoring three goals.

Raf Khaleel in action this season | Picture: Eva Gilbert

The club said in their statement: “Everyone at the club would like to wish Rafiq all the best for his new chapter, where he will link up with former Reds player and Interim Manager Lewis Young, who was recently offered the full-time Manager’s role with the Daggers.”