Crawley Town’s 2@£2 scheme is back for Doncaster Rovers and Colchester United games

Crawley Town fans at a game at the Broadfield Stadium earlier this season. Picture: Eva Gilbert

Tickets for Crawley’s league fixtures against Doncaster Rovers on Friday, March 29 and Colchester United on Saturday, April 13, will be available for only £2 per match.

The £2 price is for everyone – Adult (21+), Concession (60+, student with valid ID), Young Adult (17-20), Young Person (14-16) – except for children u14, who are free with a paying adult.

Last year’s 2@£2 campaign was a raging success with the Red Devils picking up six crucial points in their fight for League Two survival.

Speaking on the campaign, general manager Tom Allman said: “Following the overriding success of last year's 2@£2 campaign, we’re delighted to be able to do the same again this season.

"The players and management have already commented internally on how much they’re looking forward to playing in front of a big crowd and we hope that the fans can play their part, as they did at last year's fixtures, in what is shaping up to be two huge fixtures in our season.”

Tickets for the first 2@£2 match against Doncaster Rovers were released on sale on Monday, March 4. Tickets for the Colchester match will be released in due course.

Tickets for these fixtures are expected to sell fast, so we are encouraging fans to purchase their tickets at their earliest convenience.

Any large group enquiries should be directed to [email protected]