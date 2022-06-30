In an exclusive interview with the Crawley Observer, Micciche spoke about a range of topics including his and Kevin Betsy’s relationship, their reasons for joining the club and their initial thoughts on the squad.

The former MK Dons manager has only been at the club for four weeks, but in that whirlwind time the scale of the ownership’s ambition has impressed him.

“Yeah, they've been a breath of fresh air to be honest. First of all, they're just really nice people. Really nice, so supportive. Just good interpersonal skills; good listeners, [they] ask good questions that make me think,” Micciche said.

“It's a very collaborative approach where they give their views, we give ours, and we always come to a joint decision.

“They're incredibly impressive. That's all I can say about them. I think it's a really exciting time.”

Micciche’s admitted that his decision to join Kevin Betsy at The People’s Pension Stadium wasn’t an easy one.

He had to leave his role as Arsenal Under-18 manager – in closer proximity to his base in Milton Keynes – to take up the role, but it was a call made with absolute trust in Betsy.

“He’s been a winner as a player. He's been a winner as a coach, which sort of goes under the radar a little bit, but, you know, he's got a phenomenal winning record at youth level, which I've seen first-hand.

“The fact that he can do that, as well as play in a way which not many other people can do and coach it on and off the field, you know, he's very talented.

“I want to be part of what he's going to do going forward.”

Having first crossed paths as youth coaches and then beginning their working relationship in the England set-up, Betsy and Micciche’s connections run deep.

After three years spent going their own ways, they linked up again at Arsenal last season, with Betsy in charge of the Under-23s.

Though they are both relatively fresh to senior management, with Micciche having led MK Dons for 16 games and this being Betsy’s first appointment, their adjustment to the role has been smooth.

“It's been very easy to be honest. I'm very respectful [that] he's the manager, so I prefer to sort of check in and make sure I have clarity in terms of what he expects from me, and not just assume things because he's got to have, ultimately, the final say on things,” Micciche said.

“And I sort of see myself as that heavy lifter, I try to take things off him which are things I believe I can do well, as I know that the work will pile up for him.

“We're very much a team, along with all the other staff.”

With Betsy and Micciche’s appointment big news on its own, further recent announcements have only increased excitement.

Dom Telford’s signing is significant on the pitch, while off it there is a special new partnership with Adidas.

“The Adidas deal just gives everybody a big lift because of the brand and how special that brand is,” Micciche said.

“I just think it's another big statement [of] the connections the ownership group have. What they want to create is a professional environment, and they want to aim high, the bar is high.