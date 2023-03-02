Crawley Town's best ever XI: AI chatbot selects the ultimate Reds line-up
We asked ChatGPT to name the best Crawley Town XI ever...
We’ve all seen the films - I, Robot, 2001: Space Odyssey, Blade Runner, The Terminator, Ex Machina, The Matrix, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Her and Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery - and the message is very clear; Artifical Intelligence is either out to harm or seduce us, and regardless of whichever future it chooses to pursue, we’re done for.
Nonetheless, and in spite of Hollywood’s gravest warnings, the relentless advance of AI marches onwards, slowly speckling every aspect of our modern life and is really finding its virtual feet as a creative force.
We have decided to give ChatGPT an opportunity to prove itself and asked it to select a best ever Crawley Town XI.
The Reds are going through a very tough time at the moment, languishing in the relegation zone of League Two, so we hope this list of players give the Reds fans a lovely trip down memory lane when relegation was not a thought.
This is the team ChatGPT has selected (in a 4-4-2 formation).