Crawley Town's best ever XI: AI chatbot selects the ultimate Reds line-up

We asked ChatGPT to name the best Crawley Town XI ever...

We’ve all seen the films - I, Robot, 2001: Space Odyssey, Blade Runner, The Terminator, Ex Machina, The Matrix, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Her and Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery - and the message is very clear; Artifical Intelligence is either out to harm or seduce us, and regardless of whichever future it chooses to pursue, we’re done for.

Nonetheless, and in spite of Hollywood’s gravest warnings, the relentless advance of AI marches onwards, slowly speckling every aspect of our modern life and is really finding its virtual feet as a creative force.

We have decided to give ChatGPT an opportunity to prove itself and asked it to select a best ever Crawley Town XI.

The Reds are going through a very tough time at the moment, languishing in the relegation zone of League Two, so we hope this list of players give the Reds fans a lovely trip down memory lane when relegation was not a thought.

This is the team ChatGPT has selected (in a 4-4-2 formation).

2 . Goalkeeper: Michel Kuipers The Dutch goalkeeper played for Crawley Town from 2010 to 2013, and was an instrumental part of the team that won promotion from the Conference National to League Two in 2011 and enjoyed a great cup run which famously ended at Old Trafford. Photo: jon rigby Photo Sales

3 . Defender: Kyle McFadzean The central defender played for Crawley Town from 2009 to 2012, making over 100 appearances for the club. He was part of the team that won promotion from the Conference National to League Two in 2011, and was named in the PFA Team of the Year for that season. He left the club to join Burton Albion Photo: a Photo Sales

4 . Defender: Mark Connolly The Irish central defender was been an integral part of the Crawley Town in two spells between 2012 and 2019. He made over 150 appearances for the club and was been named the club's Player of the Year twice. Photo: Steve Robards Photo Sales