Loan man Luca Ashby-Hammond is Crawley Town’s best paid player, according to the new Football Manager 24 game.

The Fulham keeper earns £3k a week on the game, following by a number of players on £2k a week.

Finding a competitive squad to shoot up the leagues, while operating within a tight budget, is one of the big challenges of the popular computer game.

FM 2024 is due to launch this month. However, some keen gamers have been enjoying early access to the game by pre-ordering on Stream.

Here we look at Football Manager 2024’s estimated weekly wage for Crawley’s top players. (please note that per-week wages provided by the game may not be true to life).

1 . Luca Ashby-Hammond (On loan from Fulham) FM24 weekly wage: £3k Photo: Catherine Ivill

2 . Ronan Darcy FM24 weekly wage: £2k Photo: Pete Norton

3 . Dion Conroy FM24 weekly wage: £2k Photo: Mike Hewitt