Crawley Town's destiny back in their own hands after Tranmere Rovers win - Steve Leake

I could write about all the remaining games of each of the bottom eight teams, but what would be the point?

We, Crawley Town FC, now know that if we match the results, or better them, of the two teams below us we will be in League Two next season.

Our destiny is back in our own hands, or should that be feet, once again.

Following on from the defeat at Barrow a win was a must against Tranmere and certainly, with the inclusion of Ben Gladwin, Kellan Gordon, Dion Conroy and Nick Tsaroulla in the first eleven, the level of optimism amongst the Reds faithful had risen in Redz pre-match.

Ben Gladwin was back in action on Saturday against Tranmere. Picture by Steve Robards

Crawley, being Crawley, then set about redeeming themselves for the display in Cumbria only for Corey Addai to bring us all down to earth again with his unfortunate slip which let in Tranmere’s Saunders for the first goal of the game.

What was the reaction?

From the players it was positive with some good football being played throughout the team.

From Supporters it was more than that as the players rested last week, ran themselves almost into the ground, seeking a way to create a season’s first, a win from a losing position.

After 30 minutes the breakthrough came, when Aramide Oteh put a defender on his back side before slamming the ball past Hewelt in the Rovers’ goal.

A sublime goal, which was followed just ten minutes later when Jack Powell got his backside to a Harry Ransom header to send the Reds in two one up at half time.

The goal was reminiscent of Dannie Bulman’s first professional goal for Wycombe Wanderers and for many scored by a Town Mead Wanderers centre forward, back in the early seventies.

The name has been omitted to save him his blushes but suffice it to say he still supports the mighty Reds.

During half time the scores from other games were coming in and raising the optimism levels back to pre-match levels and the players responded by giving their all, not just to hold on, but to try and increase their lead.

Then, with just eight minutes left, our whole world threatened to cave in around us. Mazeed, on for Tsaroulla, was harshly judged to have handled a Sam Taylor low cross and a penalty was awarded.

Kane Hemmings hit his penalty to Corey’s right and the big shot stopper dived full length to parry the effort into the path of Rhys Hughes, who then blasted the ball past the far post.

The crowd went wild, the outfield players celebrated with the keeper and after seven additional minutes over and above the ninety we, players, supporters, management and yes, owners, celebrated in earnest as Black-Eyed Peas played over the loudspeakers.

Redemption earned.

Mistakes have been made and need to be put right before we, hopefully, kick off in League Two for the 2023/2024 season.