It’s looking a rosier for Crawley Town after the 2-1 over Tranmere Rovers.

The three points saw them climb out of the drop zone after Hartlepool United were beaten at Newport County.

The Reds face two pivotal games which could see them safe from relegation on Saturday night.

Town host Colchester United tomorrow night, with Hartlepool heading to Salford, ahead of the huge relegation battle between the two sides in the North East at the weekend.

Here’s how the supercomputer thinks it will look at the end of the season.

1 . Leyton Orient - 91pts (+30) Promotion: 99%+ Win the league 99%+ Photo: Pete Norton

2 . Stevenage - 81pts (+19) Promotion: 66% Play-offs: 40% Photo: Pete Norton

3 . Northampton Town - 80pts (+18) Promotion: 62% Play-offs: 48% Photo: Pete Norton

4 . Bradford City - 79pts (+21) Promotion: 55% Play-offs: 57% Photo: Pete Norton