Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
52 minutes ago Eurovision Grand Final performances announced including Sam Ryder
6 minutes ago Sunak under investigation over alleged failure to declare interest
16 minutes ago Police officer charged with rape while on duty
50 minutes ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation
51 minutes ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction
51 minutes ago Birds Eye recalls item after ‘manufacturing error’ health concerns
Crawley Town hold a two-point cushion over Hartlepool United after beating Tranmere at the weekend.Crawley Town hold a two-point cushion over Hartlepool United after beating Tranmere at the weekend.
Crawley Town hold a two-point cushion over Hartlepool United after beating Tranmere at the weekend.

Crawley Town's fight for survival with Hartlepool United looks rosier after huge win over Tranmere Rovers - here's how the data experts think the final League Two table will look, picture gallery

It’s looking a rosier for Crawley Town after the 2-1 over Tranmere Rovers.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 17th Apr 2023, 08:06 BST

The three points saw them climb out of the drop zone after Hartlepool United were beaten at Newport County.

The Reds face two pivotal games which could see them safe from relegation on Saturday night.

Town host Colchester United tomorrow night, with Hartlepool heading to Salford, ahead of the huge relegation battle between the two sides in the North East at the weekend.

Here’s how the supercomputer thinks it will look at the end of the season.

Give us your predictions on if Crawley will be safe in just a few days time via our social media channels.

Get more Reds news, here.

Promotion: 99%+ Win the league 99%+

1. Leyton Orient - 91pts (+30)

Promotion: 99%+ Win the league 99%+ Photo: Pete Norton

Promotion: 66% Play-offs: 40%

2. Stevenage - 81pts (+19)

Promotion: 66% Play-offs: 40% Photo: Pete Norton

Promotion: 62% Play-offs: 48%

3. Northampton Town - 80pts (+18)

Promotion: 62% Play-offs: 48% Photo: Pete Norton

Promotion: 55% Play-offs: 57%

4. Bradford City - 79pts (+21)

Promotion: 55% Play-offs: 57% Photo: Pete Norton

Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:Tranmere RoversHartlepool UnitedLeague TwoCrawleySalford