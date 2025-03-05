Crawley Town are seven points away from safety and in desperate of a first win in six.Crawley Town are seven points away from safety and in desperate of a first win in six.
Crawley Town are seven points away from safety and in desperate of a first win in six.

Crawley Town's final points total and the outcome of Burton Albion, Northampton Town, Exeter City and Reds relegation battle - EFL supercomputer's latest predictions

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 5th Mar 2025, 16:25 BST
Crawley have got plenty of work to do if they are to stay up after a bad few days.

A weekend defeat to Cambridge followed by a midweek loss at Lincoln has left the Reds seven points off the pace.

It’s five without a win now with victory over Reading this weekend essential if they are to stay up.

This is how many more points Crawley are now being tipped to get, according to a supercomputer produced by BonusCodeBets.

We’d love to hear your thoughts on this final League One table. Join the debate over on our social media channels.

Get all the latest Crawley news each day on our website, here.

108pts (+48)

1. Birmingham City

108pts (+48) Photo: Getty Images

90pts (+39)

2. Wycombe Wanderers

90pts (+39) Photo: Getty Images

83pts (+22)

3. Wrexham

83pts (+22) Photo: Getty Images

81pts (+22)

4. Huddersfield Town

81pts (+22) Photo: Getty Images

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Burton AlbionCrawleyNorthampton TownEFLLincolnCambridgeLeague One
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice