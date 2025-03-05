A weekend defeat to Cambridge followed by a midweek loss at Lincoln has left the Reds seven points off the pace.
It’s five without a win now with victory over Reading this weekend essential if they are to stay up.
This is how many more points Crawley are now being tipped to get, according to a supercomputer produced by BonusCodeBets.
