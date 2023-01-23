Crawley Town's home League Two clash with Grimsby Town postponed due to frozen pitch

A referee inspected the pitch at the Broadfield Stadium this afternoon, and with the current forecast being taken into account, it was decided that the surface would not be in a playable condition at 7.45pm tomorrow.
A new fixture date will be confirmed in due course. Tickets will be valid for the new date.
Broadfield Stadium was also due to host last night’s FA Women’s Super League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal, but that too was postponed due to a frozen pitch.
This is the third consecutive Reds game that has been postponed since the turn of the year. Crawley have not played since the 2-2 draw at Newport County on January 2.
The Reds will hope to return to action this Saturday [January 28] when they entertain high-flying Salford City.