Ben Gladwin, Ryan Schofield and Jack Roles

Crawley Town's January transfer window: Who did the Reds sign? Who left Crawley Town?

It was a typical Transfer Deadline Day for Crawley Town with lots of movement in and out of the club as Scott Lindsey shapes his squad.

By Mark Dunford
3 minutes ago

After a period of no action, the Reds sprung to life in the final few days to make six signings. Here is a round up of all those signings, and those who left the club.

1. IN: Roshan Greensall

The 19-year-old left the Reds late last year upon the expiration of his contract but, after returning to training in the new year, Greensall signed a new deal which will keep him at the Broadfield Stadium until the end of the season. https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/sport/football/goalkeeper-rejoins-crawley-town-until-end-of-season-after-being-released-by-the-reds-last-year-4002565

2. IN: Ben Gladwin

Gladwin joined the club from Swindon Town, having made 23 appearances in League Two this season. The 30-year-old featured regularly for new Crawley boss Scott Lindsey during his time at the County Ground. https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/sport/football/former-blackburn-rovers-qpr-and-bristol-city-midfielder-joins-crawley-town-from-league-two-rivals-4004047

3. IN: Jack Roles

Woking midfielder Jack Roles joined on a one-and-a-half-year deal. The Cypriot youth international had brief spells with Burton Albion and Stevenage, before ending a 16-year association with Tottenham to join London rivals Palace, following a successful trial. https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/sport/football/former-tottenham-hotspur-and-crystal-palace-midfielder-signs-for-crawley-town-4008827

4. IN: Ryan Schofield

Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Ryan Schofield joined the club on loan until the end of the season. https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/sport/football/confirmed-huddersfield-town-keeper-joins-crawley-town-on-loan-4009021

