It was a typical Transfer Deadline Day for Crawley Town with lots of movement in and out of the club as Scott Lindsey shapes his squad.
After a period of no action, the Reds sprung to life in the final few days to make six signings. Here is a round up of all those signings, and those who left the club.
1. IN: Roshan Greensall
The 19-year-old left the Reds late last year upon the expiration of his contract but, after returning to training in the new year, Greensall signed a new deal which will keep him at the Broadfield Stadium until the end of the season.
2. IN: Ben Gladwin
Gladwin joined the club from Swindon Town, having made 23 appearances in League Two this season. The 30-year-old featured regularly for new Crawley boss Scott Lindsey during his time at the County Ground.
3. IN: Jack Roles
Woking midfielder Jack Roles joined on a one-and-a-half-year deal. The Cypriot youth international had brief spells with Burton Albion and Stevenage, before ending a 16-year association with Tottenham to join London rivals Palace, following a successful trial.
4. IN: Ryan Schofield
Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Ryan Schofield joined the club on loan until the end of the season.
