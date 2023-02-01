1 . IN: Roshan Greensall

The 19-year-old left the Reds late last year upon the expiration of his contract but, after returning to training in the new year, Greensall signed a new deal which will keep him at the Broadfield Stadium until the end of the season. https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/sport/football/goalkeeper-rejoins-crawley-town-until-end-of-season-after-being-released-by-the-reds-last-year-4002565

Photo: ctfc