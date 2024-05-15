Crawley Town's journey this season 'is a story people should be talking about', says co-owner

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Crawley Town have been playing brilliant football season.

They have been making history with amount of away wins, the goals scored and now reaching Wembley for the first time ever.

But it was only after the 5-1 win at Stadium MK on Saturday – which sealed a record-breaking 8-1 aggregate win against MK Dons – that a lot of people have started to take notice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just before the Mansfield Town game, the short-list for manager of the season came out and it di not include Lindsey. Lindsey then went on to beat nominated Nigel Clough’s Mansfield 4-1 away, then masterminded the aforementioned 8-1 win over MK Dons in the play-offs, against, yes you guessed, another nominated manager in Mike Williamson.

Crawley Town forward Danilo Orsi (9) scores a goal and celebrates with Crawley Town midfielder Ronan Darcy (10) and Crawley Town midfielder Jack Roles (11) 1-5 during the EFL Sky Bet League 2 play-off second leg match between Milton Keynes Dons and Crawley Town at stadium:mk, Milton Keynes, England on 11 May 2024

And co-owner and co-chairman Preston is delighted Scott Lindsey and the players are finally getting the attention they deserve. “It’s a little crazy, in the pre-season the betting markets had us favourites to finish 24th out of 24, were 3/2 favourites to be relegated,” said Johnson. “Every media pundit that was making predictions had us relegated. There were all those articles written last year about how poorly the club was doing and how crazy and insane we were.

“But for a nationally televised game to have [Danilo] Orsi score a hat-trick and we had that goal where Lolos passes to Kelly, who unselfishly laid it off to Orsi to score, which was described as a ‘work of art’, was great.

"That’s the type of football people get excited about, but for that to be overlooked all season considering where we were last year, predicted to be relegated and to where we are now, it’s surprising [it has not got more attention].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s a story people should be talking about. But it’s now great to see Scott and the players getting the attention they deserve.