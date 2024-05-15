Crawley Town's journey this season 'is a story people should be talking about', says co-owner
and live on Freeview channel 276
They have been making history with amount of away wins, the goals scored and now reaching Wembley for the first time ever.
But it was only after the 5-1 win at Stadium MK on Saturday – which sealed a record-breaking 8-1 aggregate win against MK Dons – that a lot of people have started to take notice.
Just before the Mansfield Town game, the short-list for manager of the season came out and it di not include Lindsey. Lindsey then went on to beat nominated Nigel Clough’s Mansfield 4-1 away, then masterminded the aforementioned 8-1 win over MK Dons in the play-offs, against, yes you guessed, another nominated manager in Mike Williamson.
And co-owner and co-chairman Preston is delighted Scott Lindsey and the players are finally getting the attention they deserve. “It’s a little crazy, in the pre-season the betting markets had us favourites to finish 24th out of 24, were 3/2 favourites to be relegated,” said Johnson. “Every media pundit that was making predictions had us relegated. There were all those articles written last year about how poorly the club was doing and how crazy and insane we were.
SEE ALSO Reds legend who played at Old Trafford has this advice for current team - and makes his predictions for play-off final | Reds co-owner pinpoints moment he realised fans 'found their joy' again
“But for a nationally televised game to have [Danilo] Orsi score a hat-trick and we had that goal where Lolos passes to Kelly, who unselfishly laid it off to Orsi to score, which was described as a ‘work of art’, was great.
"That’s the type of football people get excited about, but for that to be overlooked all season considering where we were last year, predicted to be relegated and to where we are now, it’s surprising [it has not got more attention].
"It’s a story people should be talking about. But it’s now great to see Scott and the players getting the attention they deserve.
"Last summer, everybody thought we were murdering the club and sabotaging thing and couldn’t believe all of these Non League players were coming to Crawley. The players obviously deserve credit because they are ones who have gone out there and done it.”