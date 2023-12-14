BREAKING
Crawley Town's latest promotion odds as play-off battle heats up - plus the prices you can get on Newport County, Bradford City, Swindon Town and Crewe Alexandra - picture gallery

Crawley Town have enjoyed a solid season so far.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 14th Dec 2023, 09:55 GMT

The Reds have put last season’s relegation trouble behind them to sit 11th in the table after 20 games.

And a play-off spot remains in their sights with Crawley just one point off seventh.

It promises to be a great battle with only six points separating seven teams.

Here is how the bookmakers currently rate Crawley’s – and every other League Two side’s – promotion chances.

Take a look at what the bookies say and deliver your verdict on how you think the Reds will do via our social media channels.

100/1

1. Salford City

100/1 Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

80/1

2. Grimsby Town

80/1 Photo: George Wood

66/1

3. Newport County

66/1 Photo: Justin Setterfield

50/1

4. Walsall

50/1 Photo: Marc Atkins

