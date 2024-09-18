It leaves the Reds 13th in the tabe as they ended a two game losing streak. It doesn’t get any easier with Crawley heading to Wrexham this weekend.

It’s likely to be a season of looking over their shoulders with Town battling to stay in the division.

But where will they finish? This is how a supercomputer – run on behalf of Grosvenor Sport – thinks League One will finish and how many points Crawley will pick up.

How does the SuperComputer work?

The SuperComputer is a probability model, not determined by human predictions or bias. What happens is the SuperComputer estimates the outcome of each remaining fixture based on a team’s current strength (based on factors such as league position and form) and betting market odds.

The machine then simulates the remaining games in a season 1,000 times and constructs an average league table from the ensuing simulations, to rule out anomalous results.

1 . Birmingham City 93pts (+22) Photo: Getty Images

2 . Huddersfield Town 88pts (+17) Photo: Getty Images

3 . Stockport County 84pts (+24) Photo: Getty Images