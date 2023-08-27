BREAKING
Crawley Town have won two of their first five games.

Crawley Town's new predicted finishing position after Swindon Town defeat, plus where Harrogate Town, Colchester United, Forest Green Rovers and Sutton United are expected to finish - picture gallery

Despite a heavy defeat over the weekend Crawley Town have enjoyed a decent enough start to the new season.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 27th Aug 2023, 15:55 BST

The Reds have bagged seven points from their opening five games to leave them 13th in the table.

But League sponsors SkyBet expect Town to still face a tough season ahead.

Here is where the bookmakers expect Crawley – and every other League Two side – to finish.

League positions are based on odds to win the league, with each side’s odds added.

Take a look at what the bookies say and deliver your verdict on how you think Town will do via our social media channels.

You can get all the latest Reds news here.

