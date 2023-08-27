Despite a heavy defeat over the weekend Crawley Town have enjoyed a decent enough start to the new season.

The Reds have bagged seven points from their opening five games to leave them 13th in the table.

But League sponsors SkyBet expect Town to still face a tough season ahead.

Here is where the bookmakers expect Crawley – and every other League Two side – to finish.

League positions are based on odds to win the league, with each side’s odds added.

Take a look at what the bookies say and deliver your verdict on how you think Town will do via our social media channels.

